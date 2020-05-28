Case study: Documentation of experiences using CVA for nutrition outcomes in Nigeria

Prepared by Andre Duerr

1. Introduction

Background

The Global Nutrition Cluster is in the process of developing an evidence and guidance note on the use of cash and voucher assistance (CVA) for nutrition outcomes. As part of this guidance note, the operational experience and learning of humanitarian actors on this topic should be reflected and included. For this reason, the GNC plans to conduct up to three case studies. The findings of the case studies will be directly integrated into the guidance note on the use of CVA for nutrition outcomes.

The Nutrition Cluster Coordination Team and partners in Nigeria has expressed interest to accommodate one of the case studies on the use of CVA for nutrition outcomes. The nutrition situation in Nigeria, particularly in the North-East of the country, remains extremely worrying . The main objectives of the nutrition sector in 2020 are to strengthen the quality and scale of preventative and curative nutrition services for most vulnerable groups through systematic identification, referral, and treatment of acutely malnourished, supplementary feeding, promotion of appropriate infant and young child feeding practices, micronutrient supplementation and optimal maternal nutrition. There is a strong interest to better explore the potential of CVA modalities in preventative and curative strategies in the context of Nigeria.

The objectives of the case study include the following: