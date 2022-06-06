Caritas Australia stands in solidarity with the people of Nigeria after the devastating attack on St Francis Xavier Church in Owo this past Pentecost Sunday.

We pray for all the people of Nigeria, especially the families of those who were tragically lost to this attack at a time of celebration. We pray for peace, and that all people in Nigeria and around the world may be able to worship safely, no matter their religion. We believe in and support human dignity and human rights for all.

We stand with our fellow Caritas organisation, Caritas Nigeria, during this difficult time for the country. Like all Caritas organisations around the world, Caritas Nigeria works as the outreach of the Church to those in need, with a focus on the most marginalised and vulnerable communities.

We pray that Caritas Nigeria will continue to work hand in hand with local communities to create better outcomes for people in need.