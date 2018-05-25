CARE Rapid Gender and GBV Assessment, Yobe State: Yunusari and Yusufari (January 2018)

Executive Summary

Nigerian Northeast society is ruled by a pervasive patriarchal system, which grants men power and control over women and supports unequal power relationships, access and control over resources for women and men. Despite being less affected by the insurgency and its unprecedented population displacement than it neighboring states of Borno and Adamawa, Yobe hosts the third highest concentration of IDPs in the Northeast Nigeria.

The insurgency has badly affected livelihood activities, destroyed or made impossible due to insecurity and as a result, displaced population and their vulnerable host communities are obliged to rely on humanitarian assistance. At the same time, a significant number of women have become single heads of family due to family separation or massive killings, providing for their family and expanding their decision-making power. Women’s traditional role as caregivers has also been transformed into one of so-called ‘suicide bomber’: up to 50% of recorded PersonBorne Improvised Explosive Devices (PBIED) attacks perpetrated by the AOGs in the Lake Chad basin from 2011-2017 are women. This conflict has deployed the most number of female bombers than any other terrorist group in history. As a result, women are feared and suspected.

The devastating effects of the ongoing fighting on the population in the Northeast range from the destruction of property, loss of lives and livelihoods. As displacement becomes protracted, many families under the strain of prolonged uncertainty and diminishing resources, resort to negative coping mechanisms.

Gender-based violence (GBV) prevalence and severity have increased since the conflict began as new forms of GBV specific to this conflict emerge. The massive population displacement caused by conflict is maintaining a vicious cycle of GBV: to cope with loss of livelihoods, movement restriction, abduction of girls for sexual slavery, women, men, boys and girls resort to negative coping mechanisms. These include sex for survival, domestic violence and increasing child marriage. The humanitarian community must take adequate measures to break this cycle while, at the same time, anticipate and mitigate against their consequences.

According to individual interview respondents for Yunusari and Yusufari, sexual violence happens mostly in the home (40%), when moving outside of the camp/community for wood collection (21%), on the way to/from school (3.1%) and during the distribution of humanitarian assistance (3.1%). GBV is widespread but underreported because of strict gender norms, social stigmatisation and inadequate response services. These combined contributes to the ‘silence’ maintained from survivors. Positive trends are emerging where there is ongoing response by humanitarian actors, especially in the camps where IDPs are more open to disclosing cases.