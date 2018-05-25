CARE Rapid Gender and GBV Assessment, Borno State: MMC and Jere (January 2018)

Executive Summary

Nigerian Northeast society is ruled by a pervasive patriarchal system, which grants men power and control over women and supports unequal power relationships, access and control over resources for women and men. The insurgency and its unprecedented protection implications has challenged traditional gender roles and relationships. Men have experienced their livelihood activities seriously disrupted, broken or made impossible due to insecurity; they are obliged to rely on humanitarian assistance. At the same time a significant number of women have become single heads of family due to family separation or the result of mass killings. Women therefore have been faced with filling this vacuum and provide for their family, thus expanding their decision-making power. 65% of respondents opined that since the conflict, more women are responsible for managing the assistance they receive from NGOs, thus are increasingly having control over resources.

Women’s traditional role as caregivers has also been transformed into one of so-called ‘suicide bombers’ with up to 50% of recorded PersonBorne Improvised Explosive Devices (PBIED) attacks perpetrated by the AOGs in the Lake Chad basin from 2011-2017 are women. This conflict has deployed the most number of female bombers than any other terrorist group in history. As a result, women are feared and suspected.

In Borno State it is not uncommon for children to be used as PBIED carriers and females and children represent 72% and 57% respectively of the suicide bombers forced to carry out suicide attacks perpetrated between January and July 2017.

The devastating effects of the ongoing fighting on the population in the northeast range from destruction of property, loss of lives and the destruction of livelihoods. As displacement becomes protracted, many families under the strain of prolonged uncertainty and diminishing resources, resort to negative coping mechanisms.

The prevalence of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) and violence against women and girls in particular (VAWG) has increased by 7.7% since the conflict began. Furthermore, GBV has increased in severity but also new forms of GBV appear due to this conflict. The conflict and its consequences is maintaining a vicious cycle of GBV that humanitarian community should take adequate measure to break while anticipating and mitigating unintended consequences.