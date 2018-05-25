CARE Rapid Gender and GBV Assessment, Borno State: Banki, Pulka and Rann (January 2018)

Executive Summary

Nigerian Northeast society is ruled by a pervasive patriarchal system, which grants men power and control over women and supports unequal power relationships, access and control over resources for women and men. The insurgency and its unprecedented protection implications has challenged traditional gender roles and relationships. Men have experienced their livelihood activities seriously disrupted, broken or made impossible due to insecurity; they are obliged to rely on humanitarian assistance. At the same time a significant number of women have become single heads of family due to family separation or the result of mass killings. Women therefore have been faced with filling this vacuum and provide for their family, thus expanding their decision-making power. Women’s traditional role as caregivers has also been transformed into one of so-called ‘suicide bombers’ (50%) used by armed opposition groups (AOGs) in the Lake Chad basin conflict are female. In Borno State it is not uncommon for children to be used as Person-Borne Improvised Explosive Devices (PBIED) and females and children represent 72% and 57% respectively of the suicide bombers forced to carry out suicide attacks perpetrated between January and July 2017.

The ongoing fighting and its continuous devastating effects on populations in the northeast range from the destruction of property to loss of precious lives and the termination of livelihoods - resulting in massive displacements. In Banki the entire population has been displaced and the provision of shelter is controlled by government/military. As displacement becomes protracted, families under the strain of prolonged uncertainty and diminishing resources, resort to negative coping mechanisms.

The prevalence of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) and violence against women and girls in particular (VAWG) has increased by 7.7% since the conflict began. Furthermore, GBV has increased in severity but also new forms of GBV appear due to this conflict. The conflict and its consequences is maintaining a vicious cycle of GBV that humanitarian community should take adequate measure to break while anticipating and mitigating unintended consequences.

According to respondents, sexual violence happens mostly at home (22.6%), to or from wood collection outside the camp/community (21.1%), and on the way to/from school (10.3%). Humanitarian assistance activities were also reported to be providing space for SGBV (10%). SGBV is widespread but underreported due to heavy gender norms and social stigmatisation combined with inadequate response mechanisms. Positive trends are emerging where there is ongoing response by humanitarian actors and MSW, especially in the camps where IDPs are more open to disclosing cases.