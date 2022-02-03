Care International - Quarterly Summary Report (October - December 2021)

CARE International in Nigeria is implementing the AMAL initiative (Adolescent Mothers Against All Odds) to meet adolescents’ SRH needs through the creation of adolescent-responsive health systems and equitable community environments. The AMAL Initiative includes three components: a Young Mothers Club (YMC) for first-time mothers and pregnant adolescents, participatory exercises with health providers, and reflective dialogues with community members. The AMAL Initiative seeks to inform the global evidence base and dialogue around nexus approaches to adolescent-responsive SRH and gender-based violence (GBV) programming. After over a decade of conflict between non-state armed groups and the military, the humanitarian crisis in northeastern Nigeria is intensifying and the health needs of the population are growing. Deteriorating conditions such as ongoing displacement of peoples, lack of resources and shelter, and increased risk of sexual violence have contributed to increases in early and forced marriage for adolescent girls. These high rates of sexual violence and forced early marriage result in significant increases in adolescent pregnancy thereby further compounding the health risks experienced by girls and women in communities.