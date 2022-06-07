Canadian envoy lauds Plan International’s campaign for girls’ rights

The Canadian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ambassador James Christoff has commended Plan International for what he called a great job in supporting the rights of girls and women in Nigeria.

He said this on Monday, June 6, 2022 when he paid a courtesy visit on the Country Director of Plan International Nigeria, Charles Usie.

The Canadian envoy, who is new in the country said the purpose of the visit was to further strengthen the existing relationship between Canada and Plan International Nigeria toward the shared goal and commitment of his country and Plan International to advancing the rights of girls and women.

The Global Affairs Canada (GAC), the department responsible for International development and Humanitarian assistance of Canada is the first major donor to support Plan International Nigeria after it commenced operations in Nigeria in 2014, said Country Director, Charles Usie.

Usie who said the Global Affairs Canada remains one of Plan International Nigeria’s leading donors till date both in development and humanitarian response, expressed his appreciation of the humility shown by Ambassador Christoff. “Traditionally, organisations and individuals visit ambassadors in their offices but this is different. You chose to visit us in our office and for this we are eternally grateful to the government and people of Canada,” he said

The ambassador met with senior management staff, project implementation teams and young girls from the Girls Get Equal (GGE) campaign of Plan International amongst others.

The visit also featured conversation on the role Plan International Nigeria is playing in policy influencing, at country and regional level through the ECOWAS as it relates to early child marriage, girls’ child education and other girls’ rights.

Global Affairs Canada has supported Plan International Nigeria in provisioning of funding support for some of its key projects in Nigeria. These include Strengthening Health Outcomes for Women and Children (SHOW) a multi-country project which was implemented Sokoto state Nigeria from 2016 to 2022, the Bauchi Opportunities for Responsive Neonatal and Maternal Health (BORN) project in Bauchi state (2016-2022) and three other projects focused on access to quality education by adolescent girls and boys in the Northeast states of Yobe and Borno.

About Plan International Nigeria

Plan International is an independent development and humanitarian non-profit organisation that advances children’s rights and equality for girls. We support children’s rights from birth until they reach adulthood, and enable children to prepare for – and respond to – crises and adversity. We believe in the power and potential of every child, but know this is often suppressed by poverty, violence, exclusion and discrimination.

Working together with children, young people, supporters and partners, we strive for a just world, tackling the root causes of the challenges girls and vulnerable children face. We have been building powerful partnerships for children for over 80 years and are now active in more than 70 countries, driving changes in practice and policy at local, national and global levels using our reach, experience and knowledge. Plan International is registered in Nigeria with the Corporate Affairs Commission.

