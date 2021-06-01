Camp Coordination and Camp Management North-East Nigeria Post-Intervention Monitoring (PIM) Report, January 2021

Introduction & Background

From the beginning of 2015, north-east Nigeria has been confronted by a protracted humanitarian emergency characterized by armed conflict, forced displacement, and grave violations of civilian human rights and dignity. Over recent years, the intensification of attacks has resulted in prolonged insecurity, exacerbating the plight of vulnerable civilian and triggering waves of forced displacement. It is estimated that more than two million individuals have been displaced and that displacement will continue to be a significant factor in 2021, with the highest number of displacements and returns taking place in Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe states (USAID, Lake Chad Basin - complex emergency, 2020).

In May 2015, IOM became co-lead with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), of the Emergency Shelter, Non-Food Items, and the Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) sector working groups alongside UNHCR. Furthermore, IOM currently supports Nigeria's Government in the Displacement Management Systems (DMS)/CCCM Sector Working Group, including the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM). The DTM allows for tracking essential information on IDP locations and needs across the six states in the North East and has become a necessary reference for the humanitarian community. Since the beginning of the Emergency Programme, IOM has assisted over a million people in need in the north-east.

As the leading camp management player in Nigeria, IOM's interventions focus on a) camp care and management, b) community services c) camp information management, d) site improvement, e) camp coordination, f) capacity building, and g) reception management. By the end of 2020, IOM managed 102 displacement sites across Borno State, assisting approximately 547,152 individuals (123,437 households).

This report summarizes the post-intervention monitoring survey conducted from December 2020 to January 2021 in 39 camps across 7 local government areas of Borno state, namely Konduga, Gwoza, Damboa, Jere, Maiduguri M. C., Dikwa, Bama LGAs, respectively. The survey sought to measure the effectiveness and the overall satisfaction of beneficiaries in accessing camp coordination and camp management (CCCM) services provided by IOM in camps across different LGAs in Borno state. The survey also identified the needs and general protection concerns of the affected population in the surveyed areas, which were tailored into CCCM response.

The survey results were compared with the baseline survey initially conducted in the last quarter of 2019 to measure the progress in the preceding 12 months and identify areas of improvement as the CCCM interventions progressed. This would enhance the quality of programmes implemented to the affected population targeted by the response. IOM would learn from the identified grey areas based on the results and form a basis for knowledge management.