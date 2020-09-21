Cameroonian refugees situation SGBV report (January - June 2020)

Operational Context

Sexual and Gender Based Violence continue to remain a key protection concern in the Cameroonian operation which holds 58,415 refugees as at end of June with children making up to 52% while adult men and women accounted for 45% and elderly 3% of the total population. Out of the total population it should be noted that host communities registered the highest population of 54% while refugees in the settlements were 46%. Since 2019, UNHCR, government line ministries and its protection implementing partners have increased efforts to address issues of SGBV across the three states of Cross River, Benue and Taraba. The mid-year report indicates the increased efforts of access to service provision among survivors of SGBV and the capacity of documentation with an experience attempt in addressing the gaps in knowledge and understanding of how SGBV activities are being implemented among persons of concerns. As a result, UNHCR and its protection partners JRS, Caritas and FJDP have strengthened their capacity in prevention and response to SGBV through a coordinative approach with the Ministry of Women Affairs, Social Welfare Department, Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and the State Emergency Management Authority (SEMA).

SGBV psychosocial support, health, safety and security, legal and socio-economic assistance continue to be main social protection services among survivors of SGBV.

83% of the reported SGBV incidents are against women and girls living in the refugee settlements that hosts 46% of the refugees and 56% in the border host community.

52% of minors, 45% of adult men and women and 3% of elderly are at risk of SGBV Only 10% of the registered population of persons of concern have received awareness on SGBV prevention and response.

45% of the population at risk need socio-economic empowerment through livelihoods support, business and other vocational skills training.

45% of women and girls of reproductive age need dignity kit and other hygiene and domestic items like cooking fuel.