Over 82,000 Cameroonian refugee men, women, and children are registered in Akwa-Ibom, Anambra, Benue,

Cross River, Enugu, and Taraba States.

UNHCR provided one fully equipped ambulance to support emergency health services for refugees and locals in Benue State.

Some 6,400 refugee children,

IDPs, and returnees received birth certificates in Akwa Ibom,

Benue, Cross River, and Taraba (ABCT) States.