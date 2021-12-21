Cameroonian Refugees in Nigeria - Operational Update, November 2021

November 2021

Over 71,000 Cameroonian refugee men, women and children are registered in Akwa-Ibom, Anambra, Benue, Cross River, Enugu, and Taraba States. Nigeria.

More than 18,500 additional refugees received cash to purchase their preferred choice of food in Benue and Cross River States. Nearly 36,000 refugees have benefitted since last month.

UNHCR and partners launched the 16 Days of Activism against Gender Based Violence and commemorated the International Day for Elimination of Violence against Women, in Akwa Ibom, Benue, Cross River and Taraba States.

Operational Highlights