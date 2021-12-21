Nigeria + 1 more
Cameroonian Refugees in Nigeria - Operational Update, November 2021
Over 71,000 Cameroonian refugee men, women and children are registered in Akwa-Ibom, Anambra, Benue, Cross River, Enugu, and Taraba States. Nigeria.
More than 18,500 additional refugees received cash to purchase their preferred choice of food in Benue and Cross River States. Nearly 36,000 refugees have benefitted since last month.
UNHCR and partners launched the 16 Days of Activism against Gender Based Violence and commemorated the International Day for Elimination of Violence against Women, in Akwa Ibom, Benue, Cross River and Taraba States.
Operational Highlights
On 25 November, UNHCR, government officials, refugees, partners, religious and traditional leaders commemorated the International Day for Elimination of Violence against Women, which also marks the launch of the global 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence (GBV). The launch began with an awareness rally, followed by other activities including debates, drama and sensitization sessions in schools, refugee settlements and host communities in Akwa Ibom, Benue, Cross River and Taraba (ABCT) States.
The Medical Women Association of Nigeria, in collaboration with UNHCR, undertook a free surgical outreach for Cameroonian refugees at the Catholic Maternity Hospital Ogoja, Cross River State (CRS). Some 40 refugees and locals from Benue, Cross River and Taraba States received free surgical interventions and about 350 children and adults received dental care, including evacuations, as well as cervical and breast cancer screening. UNHCR supported the team with medications, surgical materials, liquid soap, hand sanitizers, face masks and bedsheets.