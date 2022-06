Over 77,000 Cameroonian refugee men, women, and children are registered in Akwa-Ibom, Anambra, Benue,

Cross River, Enugu, and Taraba States.

At least 300 refugees and locals received non-food items including blankets, kitchen sets and mosquito nets in Benue and Cross River State (CRS).

UNHCR launched the Network on Prevention from Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA) for the Cameroonian refugee response in CRS.