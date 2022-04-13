Cameroonian Refugees in Nigeria - Operational Update, March 2022

Some 77,000 Cameroonian refugee men, women, and children are registered in Akwa-Ibom, Anambra, Benue, Cross River, Enugu, and Taraba States.

About 18,000 refugees received cash assistance from UNHCR to purchase food of their choice in Benue and Cross River States (CRS).

UNHCR, refugees, locals, and partners marked International Women’s Day, in Akwa Ibom, Benue, Cross River, and the Taraba States.

Operational Highlights

On 8 March, UNHCR, together with refugees, locals, government officials, and partners commemorated International Women’s Day in Akwa Ibom, Benue, Cross River, and Taraba (ABCT) States. Debates, craft exhibitions, drama, dance displays, and focus group discussions took place under the 2022 theme ''Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow” with the participation of more than 5,000 refugees and locals. UNHCR focused on the impact of climate change on refugees and internally displaced people, particularly women and girls, recognizing their contributions to sustainable initiatives, climate change adaptation, mitigation, and response to build a more sustainable future for all.