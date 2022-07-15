Cameroonian Refugees in Nigeria - Operational Update, June 2022

Over 77,000 Cameroonian refugee men, women, and children are registered in Akwa-Ibom, Anambra, Benue,

Cross River, Enugu, and Taraba States.

UNHCR provided a fully equipped ambulance and four motorbikes to the Governor of Taraba State, to enhance humanitarian services for refugees and locals.

Cameroonian refugees, UNHCR, host communities, and partners commemorated World Refugee Day in Akwa Ibom, Benue, Cross River, and Taraba States.

Operational Highlights

■ On 20 June 2022, UNHCR, refugees, host communities, and partners commemorated World Refugee Day. This year’s commemoration with the theme “Whoever, Wherever, Whenever, Everyone has the Right to seek Safety” aimed to show solidarity with refugees around the world, celebrate the resilience of refugees, and the hospitality of the communities hosting Cameroonian refugees in Akwa Ibom, Benue, Cross River, and Taraba (ABCT) States. Events during the commemoration included football competitions, drama, radio shows, cultural dance displays, medical outreaches including COVID-19 testing and vaccination, solidarity walks, essay competitions, craft exhibitions, beauty pageants, musical performances, indoor games, cooking competitions, and community sensitization. The commitments of the athletes and participants were rewarded with trophies and gifts.

■ On 13 June, UNHCR provided one fully equipped ambulance and four motorbikes to the Governor of Taraba State, H.E Darius Dickson Ishaku, to enhance humanitarian services including health emergencies for refugees and locals, in appreciation for the immense support and hospitality of the host communities to Cameroonian refugees.

■ UNHCR commenced the construction and rehabilitation of two blocks of seven classrooms each in two public primary schools, to improve the learning environment for refugee and host community students in Taraba State.