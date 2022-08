Some 79,000 Cameroonian refugee men, women, and children are registered in Akwa-Ibom, Anambra, Benue, Cross River, Enugu, and Taraba States.

Over 29,000 refugees received cash assistance to purchase food of their choice in Benue and Cross River States.

Four Cameroonian refugees gained scholarship admission to Italian Universities through the Universities Corridors for Refugee Programme (UNICORE).