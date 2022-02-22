Cameroonian Refugees in Nigeria - Operational Update, January 2022

Some 73,000 Cameroonian refugee men, women and children are registered in Akwa-Ibom, Anambra,

Benue, Cross River, Enugu, and Taraba States.

Over 160 refugee children received birth certificates issued by the National Population Commission, with support from UNHCR in Cross River and Benue States.

UNHCR and the State government activated 18 COVID-19 testing sites and supplied test kits to these health facilities hosting Cameroonian refugees in Cross River State.