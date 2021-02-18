Cameroonian Refugees in Nigeria - Operational Update, January 2021

63,235 Cameroonian refugee men women and children are registered in Akwa-Ibom, Benue, Cross River and Taraba States in Nigeria.

COVID-19 UNHCR helped prevent the spread of the virus by distributing hand sanitizers for schools and supporting the rehabilitation of laboratories for increased testing.

No refugee tested positive so far.

Over 2,000 refugees received Non-Food-Items such as blankets, sleeping mats, mosquito nets, kitchen sets and jerry cans in Akwa Ibom, Benue, Cross River and Taraba States.

Operational Highlights