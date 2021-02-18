Nigeria + 1 more
Cameroonian Refugees in Nigeria - Operational Update, January 2021
63,235 Cameroonian refugee men women and children are registered in Akwa-Ibom, Benue, Cross River and Taraba States in Nigeria.
COVID-19 UNHCR helped prevent the spread of the virus by distributing hand sanitizers for schools and supporting the rehabilitation of laboratories for increased testing.
No refugee tested positive so far.
Over 2,000 refugees received Non-Food-Items such as blankets, sleeping mats, mosquito nets, kitchen sets and jerry cans in Akwa Ibom, Benue, Cross River and Taraba States.
Operational Highlights
In Cross River (CRS) and Benue States, the rehabilitation of two GeneXpert laboratories started with support from UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency. The facilities at St Monica Hospital in Adikpo and at the Tuberculosis and Leprosy Hospital Monaiya, Ogoja, once upgraded, will support COVID-19 testing serving both refugees and host community.
On 21 January, UNHCR launched a Connectivity Centre offering information communication and technology (ICT) assets for refugees and host community members in Adagom community, CRS.
The centre will promote integration among refugees and hosts, create job opportunities, provide ICT training and an e-learning platform.