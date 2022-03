Cameroonian Refugees in Nigeria - Operational Update, February 2022

Some 76,000 Cameroonian refugee men, women and children are registered in Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Benue, Cross River, Enugu, and Taraba States.

About 300 refugee women and girls received dignity kits to promote their personal hygiene in Akwa Ibom, Benue and Cross River States.

UNHCR and partners have distributed mosquito nets to over 4,600 refugees and host community members, to help prevent malaria in Benue, Cross River and Taraba States.