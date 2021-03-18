Cameroonian Refugees in Nigeria - Operational Update, February 2021

63,333 Cameroonian refugee men, women and children are registered in Akwa-Ibom, Benue, Cross River and Taraba States in Nigeria.

UNHCR built and equipped an isolation centre for the COVID-19 response in Adikpo General Hospital,

Benue State. No refugee has tested positive to the COVID-19 virus thus far.

Some 8,000 refugees received cash for food of their choice in Ikyogen, Adagom and Ukende Refugee Settlements in Benue and Cross River States this month

Operational Highlights

UNHCR constructed an isolation centre for the response to the COVID-19 pandemic at the General Hospital Adikpo, Benue State, with medical equipment, furniture and supplies, including beds, mattresses, bedside lockers, pulse oximeters, infra-red thermometers, bedsheets, medical scrubs/shoes, digital blood pressure apparatus and drug trolleys. This helps improve the COVID-19 response for refugees and the local population