Cameroonian Refugees in Nigeria - Operational Update, December 2021

Over 72,000 Cameroonian refugee men, women and children are registered in Akwa-Ibom, Anambra,

Benue, Cross River, Enugu, and Taraba States.

UNHCR distributed cash for food to some 25,000 refugees in Akwa Ibom, Benue, Cross River and Taraba States in full respect of COVID-19 restrictions.

UNHCR installed four solarpowered boreholes to improve water supply and COVID-19 prevention for refugees and locals in Cross River and Taraba States.