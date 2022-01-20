Nigeria + 1 more
Cameroonian Refugees in Nigeria - Operational Update, December 2021
Over 72,000 Cameroonian refugee men, women and children are registered in Akwa-Ibom, Anambra,
Benue, Cross River, Enugu, and Taraba States.
UNHCR distributed cash for food to some 25,000 refugees in Akwa Ibom, Benue, Cross River and Taraba States in full respect of COVID-19 restrictions.
UNHCR installed four solarpowered boreholes to improve water supply and COVID-19 prevention for refugees and locals in Cross River and Taraba States.