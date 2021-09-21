Cameroonian Refugees in Nigeria - Operational Update, August 2021

Some 67,000 Cameroonian refugee men, women and children are registered in the Nigerian States of AkwaIbom, Benue, Cross River and Taraba.

About 300 refugees received start-up kits to establish their business ventures, after undertaking vocational and entrepreneurship training in Benue and Cross River States.

Over 26,000 refugees received cash for food in the month of August. This assistance allows these families in Benue and Cross River States to purchase food of their choice for three months and address individual food needs.