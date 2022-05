Over 77,000 Cameroonian refugee men, women, and children are registered in Akwa-Ibom, Anambra, Benue,

Cross River, Enugu, and Taraba States.

About 19,000 refugees received cash to purchase food of their choice in Benue and Cross River States (CRS).

UNHCR provided 60 vaccine carrier boxes to Primary Health Centres to help preserve and transport vaccines including the COVID-19 vaccine in Taraba State.