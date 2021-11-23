Cadre Harmonisé for Identification of Risk Areas and Vulnerable Populations in Twenty (20) States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) of Nigeria - Results of the Analysis of Current (October-December 2021) and Projected (June - August 2022)

Main results for zones affected by food and nutrition insecurity in the 21 states of Abia, Adamawa, Bauchi, Benue, Borno, Cross-River, Edo, Enugu, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Lagos, Niger, Plateau, Taraba, Sokoto, Yobe, Zamfara and the FCT.

During the current period, Borno and Yobe have some of the areas largely classified in crisis with few other areas with some populations in emergency.

During the projected period, more areas in Adamawa, Borno Kaduna, Sokoto and Yobe will likely fall under the crisis phase and more populations sliding into the emergency phase.

Food Consumption:

The food consumption across most of the States was under stress, although there is a mild improvement, except for some LGAs in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe (NE) and Kaduna,

Sokoto, (NW) and Niger which experienced crisis food consumption status, especially in the inaccessible areas, in the current period (Oct to Dec, 2021). In the projected period (June to August, 2022) food consumption is expected to slightly worsen due to possible reduction in household and market stocks and its attendant rise in food prices.

Livelihood Change:

During the current period, majority of the analyzed states have their livelihood activities in the crisis phase. This could be worse in the LGAs under conflict such as insurgency, kidnapping and banditry (Katsina, Sokoto,

Kaduna, Adamawa, Borno and Yobe States) where many households experienced a depletion. Similarly,

Lagos and Abia States reported crisis level of livelihood change. In the projected period, these areas may likely experience further deterioration in livelihood strategies, thereby resorting to a more intensive use of crisis and or irreversible livelihood coping strategies, unless on-going humanitarian action is sustained in the direction of resilience building.

Nutrition:

The nutrition situation shows that prevalence of global acute malnutrition for children under 5years for most of the accessible areas of Borno and Yobe States is in the crisis phase, while those of Adamawa are in stress. In some inaccessible areas, of Borno State, the prevalence of global acute malnutrition has reached very critical levels (Phase 4 and Phase 5).

The concerning status of nutrition in the BAY States, and most critically, inaccessible and hard-to-reach areas, calls for urgent attention to preventive components of the nutrition package including both knowledge-based as well as in-kind assistance to the nutritionally vulnerable groups.

Mortality:

Results from the CH analysis shows that current mortality rate is in the minimal phase across the accessible areas of BAY States. In the inaccessible areas of Borno State, the mortality rate is indicating an extremely critical situation (Phase 5). Other states did not have analyzable data on mortality.