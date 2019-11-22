Cadre Harmonisé for Identification of Risk Areas and Vulnerable Populations in Sixteen (16) States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) of Nigeria - Results of the Analysis of Current (October-December 2019) and Projected (June-August 2020)

Main results for zones affected by food and nutrition insecurity in the 16 states of Adamawa, Bauchi, Benue, Borno, Gombe,

Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Niger,

Plateau, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, Zamfara and the FCT.

Food Consumption:

In the current situation (October to December 2019) thirteen (13) out of the Sixteen (16) States and the FCT were classified under the minimal phase of food consumption except for some LGAs of Borno (Bama, Kaga, Mobbar, Nganzai, Kala Balge,

Mafa, Magumeri), Yobe (Geidam, Gulani and Nangere) and Adamawa (Madagali, Demsa,

Guyuk and Mayo-Belwa) states which were either in crisis phase. In the projected period (June to August 2020), the situation may remain the same except in some zones in Bauchi, Kano and Kaduna States and some LGAs in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa States which will be under stress, crisis (or emergency as in the case of Bama and Magumeri LGAs of Borno State). There is therefore, a general improvement in the food consumption outcome across most of the States likely due to the use of calorie proxy (computed from 2019 food production estimates for most of the states, except for Adamawa, Borno and Yobe) which yielded higher values (than the minimum threshold of 2,400kcal/pers/day) as indirect evidence for households’ food consumption.

Livelihood Change:

Livelihood status is generally in the minimal phase for most of the states, excerpt for most areas in the NE states of Borno, Yobe and Adamawa. In Adamawa state for example, livelihood status of households is in emergency in Gombi and Guyuk LGAs while in Madagali, Song and Shelleng LGAs it is under crisis. In Borno State, livelihood status is in emergency in all the four LGAs with significant proportion of Hard-to-Reach population.

However, the depleted livelihoods and loss of productive assets is not restricted to LGAs with Hard-to-Reach population as most of the LGAs without access constraints also recorded a decline in livelihoods.

Nutrition:

The prevalence of acute malnutrition is high in Adamawa (7.2%), Borno (8.1%) and Yobe (11.5%). Both Adamawa and Borno have their GAM rates under pressure while Yobe State is in crisis with Central Yobe currently having the highest rate of malnutrition at 13.9%.

Mortality Mortality rate is under pressure in the three states of Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe. However, at the domain level, Northern Borno and Northern Yobe both have very high Under-Five Mortality that are in crisis.