Recent killings in North-west Nigeria by armed bandits are echoing old concerns. The region has grown to become an epicentre of ruthless killings. Combative tactics by the Nigerian state have not stopped the massacre from continuing. In the last two years, the government of the federation have alleged the connivance of some traditional rulers in terror-affected areas with bandits. These allegations have not led to any reasonable arrest or indictment of local chiefs who may be in bed with bandits. Recently, in Zamfara state, at one time regarded as the bandits’ abattoir, bandits and kidnappers are living among community members, renting and buying houses, retrieving information from people, according to Alhaji Ibrahim Bello, the Emir of Gusau.

In the first half of 2020, the Nigerian army alleged the connivance of local people in relaying information that hindered military operations against bandits in the region. Similarly, some communities that have provided information to security forces have been punished by bandits. The trends in the region make the disconnect between society and the security agents more glaring. It is abundantly clear that there are broken bonds between Nigeria’s security operatives and some section of the society. Such a relationship has made it difficult for law enforcement agencies and the military to work with members of the public in crime prevention and control.

Society and security operatives should be reconnected. Stability in the Northwest cannot be guaranteed or sustained without the cooperation of residents in the area. Nigerian security operatives need to form fruitful collaborations between them and the public. War against bandits should be seen as a collective effort and not the exclusive reserve of security agents. Nigeria’s security operatives must work with community stakeholders in solidifying the cooperation of all in law enforcement. Policing the bandits-laden North-west region should come with a local approach that involves community members. There are strong arguments that policing in small communities is easier because community members know themselves and most people live up to the community’s shared ideals to be regarded as esteemed community members. The argument also holds that in such places, the system of informal rewards and punishments is the most potent aid to law enforcement.

Nigeria’s security operatives should support the informal structures that serve as law enforcement in areas prone to attacks. Banditry in the North-west usually occurs in rural areas. The involvement of local people with bandits suggests that informal structures that keep people in check have either failed or is too weak to hold people accountable. These informal structures include traditional institutions, religious organisations, and locally-based civil society groups. Security agencies in the country should seek the support of these valuable informal actors through strategic meetings, workshops and projects targeted at improving livelihoods. Applying a non-combative approach to banditry in the North-west will drive local support for the law enforcement agencies, establish fruitful partnerships for local intelligence and collaboration in crime prevention. The people must be able to feel the commitment of the Nigerian forces towards their well-being and protection.