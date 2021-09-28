Borno State Ministry of Health - Cholera outbreak situation report No.5 - 26th September 2021

Highlights:

• 140 suspected cases reported

• 7 associated deaths reported within the week

The total number of suspected cholera cases reported as at 26th September 2021 stands at 1,681 with 96 associated deaths, (CFR – 5.7%). 970 cases from Gwoza, 114 from Damboa, 220 from Hawul, 7 from Magumeri, 56 from Kaga, 24 from MMC, 203 from Jere and 11 from Askira Uba LGAs.

Out of the 43 samples collected and tested in the state using rapid diagnostic test for cholera, 25 (58.1%) were positive, while 18 (66.7%) of which were culture positive.