Borno State Ministry of Health - Cholera outbreak situation report No.4 - 20th September 2021

Highlights:

238 suspected cases reported

19 associated deaths reported within the week.

The total number of suspected cholera cases reported as at 19th September 2021 stands at 1,407 with 90 associated deaths, (CFR – 6.4%). 919 cases from Gwoza, 95 from Damboa, 210 from Hawul, 7 from Magumeri, 44 from Kaga, 12 from MMC, 48 from Jere and 11 from Askira Uba LGAs.

Out of the 41 samples collected and tested in the state using rapid diagnostic test for cholera, 25 (61%) were positive, while 15 (60%) of which were culture positive.