Borno State Ministry of Health - Cholera outbreak situation report No.3 - 13th September 2021

Highlights:

The total number of suspected cholera cases reported as at 12th September 2021 stands at 1,167 with 71 associated deaths, (CFR – 6.0%). 780 cases from Gwoza, 74 from Damboa, 189 from Hawul, 7 from Magumeri, 33 from Kaga, 12 from MMC, 35 from Jere and 7 from Askira Uba LGAs.

Out of the 38 samples collected and tested in the state using rapid diagnostic test for cholera, 24 (63.1%) were positive, while 15 (62.5%) of which were culture positive.