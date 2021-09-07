Borno state ministry of health - Cholera outbreak situation report No.2 (6th September 2021)

Response

Coordination

• Public Health EOC continues coordination meetings of the cholera outbreak at state level to ensure a robust and effective coordination of the response activities.

Surveillance

• Active case search continued in all affected locations across the state, supported by WHO.

• 7,095 households were visited and sensitized 46,177 persons on basic preventive measures for cholera.

• Priority locations identified and communicated to WASH and risk communication teams.

• Alerts investigation and samples collection ongoing.

Case management

• SMOH and health sector partners (WHO, MSF, ICRC, MDM) continue to support with managing of the CTCs/CTU and provision of medicalsupplies in all the affected LGAs.

WASH

• UNICEF, RUWASSA, IOM and other WASH sector partners continued response activities in affected locations through hygiene promotion, disinfection of households and latrine dislodgement, chlorination of water points and water trucking.

• Community sensitization continued with focused on hygiene promotion and health education on hand washing and water purification, dangers of open defecation.

Risk Communication and Community Engagement

• WHO and UNICEF are currently supporting the state to curtail the outbreak of Cholera through the community health champions house-to-house intervention across the hotspot areas

• Over 5,000 persons were sensitized on cholera preventive messages and hard-to-reach locations were reached by mobile health teams

• There is an ongoing WHO-supported motorized campaign in IDP camps, host communities and densely populated areas with Cholera preventive messages, integrated with Covid-19, more than 70,000 persons across state.

Challenges

• Poor personal and environmental hygiene.

• Open defecation.

• Inadequate rapid diagnostic kits for cholera testing

• Inadequate Intravenous fluids, ORS and antibiotics for case management.

• Inadequate portable water supply.

• Poor knowledge on hand washing and basic hygiene practices.

Recommendations

• Continue community active case search.

• Improve portable water supply in hotspot communities and point source chlorination.

• Provision of medical supply to improve case manage