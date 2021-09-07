Nigeria
Borno state ministry of health - Cholera outbreak situation report No.2 (6th September 2021)
Attachments
Response
Coordination
• Public Health EOC continues coordination meetings of the cholera outbreak at state level to ensure a robust and effective coordination of the response activities.
Surveillance
• Active case search continued in all affected locations across the state, supported by WHO.
• 7,095 households were visited and sensitized 46,177 persons on basic preventive measures for cholera.
• Priority locations identified and communicated to WASH and risk communication teams.
• Alerts investigation and samples collection ongoing.
Case management
• SMOH and health sector partners (WHO, MSF, ICRC, MDM) continue to support with managing of the CTCs/CTU and provision of medicalsupplies in all the affected LGAs.
WASH
• UNICEF, RUWASSA, IOM and other WASH sector partners continued response activities in affected
locations through hygiene promotion, disinfection of households and latrine dislodgement, chlorination of
water points and water trucking.
• Community sensitization continued with focused on hygiene promotion and health education on hand washing and water purification, dangers of open defecation.
Risk Communication and Community Engagement
• WHO and UNICEF are currently supporting the state to curtail the outbreak of Cholera through the community
health champions house-to-house intervention across the hotspot areas
• Over 5,000 persons were sensitized on cholera preventive messages and hard-to-reach locations were reached by mobile health teams
• There is an ongoing WHO-supported motorized campaign in IDP camps, host communities and densely populated areas with Cholera preventive messages, integrated with Covid-19, more than 70,000 persons across state.
Challenges
• Poor personal and environmental hygiene.
• Open defecation.
• Inadequate rapid diagnostic kits for cholera testing
• Inadequate Intravenous fluids, ORS and antibiotics for case management.
• Inadequate portable water supply.
• Poor knowledge on hand washing and basic hygiene practices.
Recommendations
• Continue community active case search.
• Improve portable water supply in hotspot communities and point source chlorination.
• Provision of medical supply to improve case manage