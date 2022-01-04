Borno State Ministry of Health - Cholera outbreak Situation Report No. 18 as of 26th December 2021

Highlights:

• 271 suspected cases reported

• No associated death reported within the week

The total number of suspected cholera casesreported as of 26thDecember 2021 stands at 6,117 with 170 associated deaths, (CFR – 2.7%). 1,003 cases from Gwoza, 117 from Damboa, 284 from Hawul, 20 from Magumeri, 72 from Kaga, 1,663 from MMC, 113 from Biu, 1,447 from Jere, 484 from Konduga and 327 from Mafa LGAs.

Out of the 109 samples collected and tested in the state using rapid diagnostic test for cholera, 77 (70.6%) were positive, while 40 (57.1%) of which were culture positive.