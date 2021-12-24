Borno State Ministry of Health - Cholera outbreak Situation Report No. 17 as of 23rd December 2021

Highlights:

46 suspected cases reported

No associated death reported within the week

The total number of suspected cholera cases reported as of 23rd December 2021 stands at 5,843 with 170 associated deaths, (CFR – 2.9%). 1,003 cases from Gwoza, 117 from Damboa, 284 from Hawul, 20 from Magumeri, 72 from Kaga, 1,491 from MMC, 113 from Biu, 1,348 from Jere, 484 from Konduga and 327 from Mafa LGAs.

Out of the 109 samples collected and tested in the state using rapid diagnostic test for cholera, 77 (70.6%) were positive, while 40 (57.1%) of which were culture positive.