Borno State Ministry of Health - Cholera outbreak situation report No. 13 as of 21st November 2021

Highlights:

• 13 suspected cases reported

• No associated death reported within the week

The total number ofsuspected cholera casesreported as of 16 thNovember 2021 stands at 4,484 with 170 associated deaths, (CFR – 3.8%). 1,003 cases from Gwoza, 117 from Damboa, 284 from Hawul, 20 from Magumeri, 72 from Kaga, 792 from MMC, 113 from Biu, 1,047 from Jere, 484 from Konduga and 234 from Mafa LGAs.

Out of the 109 samples collected and tested in the state using rapid diagnostic test for cholera, 77 (70.6%) were positive, while 40 (57.1%) of which were culture positive.