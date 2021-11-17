Borno State Ministry of Health - Cholera outbreak situation report No. 12 as of 16th November 2021

Highlights:

• 22 suspected cases reported • 3 associated deaths were reported within the week

The total number ofsuspected cholera casesreported as of 16 thNovember 2021 stands at 4,432 with 169 associated deaths, (CFR – 3.9%). 1,003 cases from Gwoza, 117 from Damboa, 270 from Hawul, 20 from Magumeri, 72 from Kaga, 793 from MMC, 113 from Biu, 1,042 from Jere, 482 from Konduga and 232 from Mafa LGAs.

Out of the 99 samples collected and tested in the state using rapid diagnostic test for cholera, 72 (72.7%) were positive, while 40 (55.5%) of which were culture positive.