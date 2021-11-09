Borno State Ministry of Health - Cholera outbreak situation report No. 11 as of 7th November 2021

Highlights

133 suspected cases reported

11 associated deaths were reported within the week

The total number of suspected cholera cases reported as at 7th November 2021 stands at 4,246 with 166 associated deaths, (CFR – 3.9%). 1,003 cases from Gwoza, 117 from Damboa, 270 from Hawul, 20 from Magumeri, 72 from Kaga, 641 from MMC, 113 from Biu, 1,037 from Jere, 479 from Konduga and 223 from Mafa LGAs.

Out of the 99 samples collected and tested in the state using rapid diagnostic test for cholera, 72 (72.7%) were positive, while 40 (55.5%) of which were culture positive.