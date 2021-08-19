Nigeria
Borno State measles outbreak weekly situation report: Epi week, 31 (2nd – 8th August 2021)
Epidemiological summary
- 212 suspected cases of Measles were reported within the week.
- Total number of cases reported as at end of week 31 stands at 11,770.
- 123 laboratory confirmed IgM positives for measles out of 286 samples tested.
- 2 measles related deaths recorded within the week.
- 118 cumulative associated deaths were reported from Bayo (1), Damboa (1) Konduga (2), Gubio (1) Mafa (1), Magumeri (29) and MMC (84) LGAs.
- Case fatality rate for the state stands at 1.0%.
- 27 IDP camps in 9 LGAs affected in the state.