Nigeria
Borno State measles outbreak weekly situation report: Epi week, 24 (21st – 27th June 2021)
Attachments
Epidemiological summary
• 417 suspected cases of Measles were reported within the week.
• Total number of cases reported as at end of week 24 stands at 8,894.
• 107 laboratory confirmed IgM positives for measles out of 235 samples tested.
• 4 measles related deaths recorded within the week.
• 99 cumulative associated deaths were reported from Bayo (1), Konduga (2), Gubio (1) Mafa (1), Magumeri (29) and MMC (65) LGAs.
• Case fatality rate for the state stands at 1.11%.
• 21 IDP camps in 9 LGAs affected in the state.