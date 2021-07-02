Borno State measles outbreak weekly situation report: Epi week, 24 (21st – 27th June 2021)

Epidemiological summary

• 417 suspected cases of Measles were reported within the week.

• Total number of cases reported as at end of week 24 stands at 8,894.

• 107 laboratory confirmed IgM positives for measles out of 235 samples tested.

• 4 measles related deaths recorded within the week.

• 99 cumulative associated deaths were reported from Bayo (1), Konduga (2), Gubio (1) Mafa (1), Magumeri (29) and MMC (65) LGAs.

• Case fatality rate for the state stands at 1.11%.

• 21 IDP camps in 9 LGAs affected in the state.