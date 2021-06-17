Nigeria

Borno State measles outbreak weekly situation report: Epi week, 22 (31st May – 7th June 2021)

Epidemiological summary

  • 608 suspected cases of Measles were reported within the week.
  • Total number of cases reported as at end of week 22 stands at 7,982.
  • 84 laboratory confirmed IgM positives for measles.
  • 2 measles related deaths recorded within the week in MMC (2) LGA.
  • 91 cumulative associated deaths were reported from Bayo (1), Konduga (2), Gubio (1) Mafa (1), Magumeri (27) and MMC (59) LGAs.
  • Case fatality rate for the state stands at 1.24%.
  • 14 IDP camps in 7 LGAs affected in the state.

