Nigeria
Borno State measles outbreak weekly situation report: Epi week, 22 (31st May – 7th June 2021)
Attachments
Epidemiological summary
- 608 suspected cases of Measles were reported within the week.
- Total number of cases reported as at end of week 22 stands at 7,982.
- 84 laboratory confirmed IgM positives for measles.
- 2 measles related deaths recorded within the week in MMC (2) LGA.
- 91 cumulative associated deaths were reported from Bayo (1), Konduga (2), Gubio (1) Mafa (1), Magumeri (27) and MMC (59) LGAs.
- Case fatality rate for the state stands at 1.24%.
- 14 IDP camps in 7 LGAs affected in the state.