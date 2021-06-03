Borno State measles outbreak weekly situation report: Epi week, 20 (18 - 24 May 2021)

Epidemiological summary

• 600 suspected cases of Measles were reported within the week.

• Total number of cases reported as at end of week 20 stands at 6,253.

• 84 laboratory confirmed IgM positives for measles.

• 6 measles related deaths recorded within the week in MMC (6) LGA.

• 78 cumulative associated deaths were reported from Bayo (1), Konduga (2), Magumeri (24) and MMC (51) LGAs.

• Case fatality rate for the state stands at 1.24%.

• 14 IDP camps in 7 LGAs affected in the state.