Borno State measles outbreak weekly situation report: Epi week, 19 (10 - 17 May 2021)
Epidemiological summary
- 491 suspected cases of Measles were reported within the week.
- Total number of cases reported as at end of week 18 stands at 5,902.
- 76 laboratory confirmed IgM positives for measles.
- 6 measles related deaths recorded within the week in MMC (5) and Konduga (1) LGAs.
- 72 cumulative associated deaths were reported from Bayo (1), Konduga (2), Magumeri (24) and MMC (45) LGAs.
- Case fatality rate for the state stands at 1.28%.
- 14 IDP camps in 7 LGAs affected in the state.