Nigeria

Borno State measles outbreak weekly situation report: Epi week, 19 (10 - 17 May 2021)

Epidemiological summary

  • 491 suspected cases of Measles were reported within the week.
  • Total number of cases reported as at end of week 18 stands at 5,902.
  • 76 laboratory confirmed IgM positives for measles.
  • 6 measles related deaths recorded within the week in MMC (5) and Konduga (1) LGAs.
  • 72 cumulative associated deaths were reported from Bayo (1), Konduga (2), Magumeri (24) and MMC (45) LGAs.
  • Case fatality rate for the state stands at 1.28%.
  • 14 IDP camps in 7 LGAs affected in the state.

