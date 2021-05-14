Borno State measles outbreak weekly situation report: Epi week, 17 (26th April – 2nd May 2021)

Epidemiological summary

679 suspected cases of Measles were reported within the week.

Total number of cases reported as at end of week 17 stands at 4,799.

67 laboratory confirmed IgM positives for measles.

6 measles related deaths recorded within the week in MMC (5) and Bayo (1) LGAs.

61 cumulative associated deaths were reported from Bayo (1), Konduga (1), Magumeri (24) and MMC (35) LGAs.

Case fatality rate for the state stands at 1.3%.