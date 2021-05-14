Nigeria

Borno State measles outbreak weekly situation report: Epi week, 17 (26th April – 2nd May 2021)

Format
Situation Report
Sources
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Epidemiological summary

  • 679 suspected cases of Measles were reported within the week.

  • Total number of cases reported as at end of week 17 stands at 4,799.

  • 67 laboratory confirmed IgM positives for measles.

  • 6 measles related deaths recorded within the week in MMC (5) and Bayo (1) LGAs.

  • 61 cumulative associated deaths were reported from Bayo (1), Konduga (1), Magumeri (24) and MMC (35) LGAs.

  • Case fatality rate for the state stands at 1.3%.

  • 14 IDP camps in 7 LGAs affected in the state.

Related Content