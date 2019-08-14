Borno State Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response (IDSR) Nigeria Emergency Response W31 2019 (Jul 29-Aug 04)
from World Health Organization, Government of Nigeria
Infographic
Published on 04 Aug 2019 — View Original
Surveillance | Performance Indicators
25 Number of LGAs*
24 Number of LGAs that reported
268 Number of health facilities
209 Number of health facilities that reported
77% Completeness at health facility level. 88% at LGA level.
77% Timeliness at health facility level. 88% at LGA level.