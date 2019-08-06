Borno State Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response (IDSR) Nigeria Emergency Response W30 2019 (Jul 22-Jul 28)
from World Health Organization, Government of Nigeria
Infographic
Published on 28 Jul 2019 — View Original
Surveillance | Performance Indicators
25 Number of LGAs*
24 Number of LGAs that reported
268 Number of health facilities
223 Number of health facilities that reported
83% Completeness at health facility level.
88% at LGA level.
83% Timeliness at health facility level. 88% at LGA level.