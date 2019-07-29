29 Jul 2019

Borno State Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response (IDSR) Nigeria Emergency Response W29 2019 (Jul 15-Jul 21)

Infographic
from World Health Organization, Government of Nigeria
Published on 21 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (247.3 KB)

Surveillance | Performance Indicators

25 Number of LGAs*

24 Number of LGAs that reported

268 Number of health facilities

219 Number of health facilities that reported

81% Completeness at health facility level.

81% at LGA level.

81% Timeliness at health facility level. 88% at LGA level.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.