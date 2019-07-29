Borno State Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response (IDSR) Nigeria Emergency Response W29 2019 (Jul 15-Jul 21)
from World Health Organization, Government of Nigeria
Infographic
Published on 21 Jul 2019 — View Original
Surveillance | Performance Indicators
25 Number of LGAs*
24 Number of LGAs that reported
268 Number of health facilities
219 Number of health facilities that reported
81% Completeness at health facility level.
81% at LGA level.
81% Timeliness at health facility level. 88% at LGA level.