Borno State Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response (IDSR) Nigeria Emergency Response W28 2019 (Jul 08-Jul 14)
from World Health Organization, Government of Nigeria
Infographic
Published on 14 Jul 2019 — View Original
Surveillance | Performance Indicators
25 Number of LGAs*
24 Number of LGAs that reported
268 Number of health facilities
209 Number of health facilities that reported
77% Completeness at health facility level.
88% at LGA level.
77% Timeliness at health facility level.
88% at LGA level.