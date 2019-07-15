Borno State Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response (IDSR) Nigeria Emergency Response W27 2019 (Jul 01-Jul 07)
from World Health Organization, Government of Nigeria
Infographic
Published on 07 Jul 2019 — View Original
Surveillance | Performance Indicators
25 Number of LGAs*
24 Number of LGAs that reported
270 Number of health facilities
210 Number of health facilities that reported
77% Completeness at health facility level. 88% at LGA level.
77% Timeliness at health facility level. 88% at LGA level.