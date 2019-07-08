Borno State Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response (IDSR) Nigeria Emergency Response W26 2019 (Jun 24-Jun 30)
from World Health Organization, Government of Nigeria
Infographic
Published on 30 Jun 2019 — View Original
Surveillance | Performance Indicators
25 Number of LGAs* Number of LGAs that reported
270 Number of health facilities
201 Number of health facilities that reported
73% Completeness at health facility level. 88% at LGA level.
73% Timeliness at health facility level. 88% at LGA level.