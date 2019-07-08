08 Jul 2019

Borno State Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response (IDSR) Nigeria Emergency Response W26 2019 (Jun 24-Jun 30)

Infographic
from World Health Organization, Government of Nigeria
Published on 30 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (240.55 KB)

Surveillance | Performance Indicators

25 Number of LGAs* Number of LGAs that reported

270 Number of health facilities

201 Number of health facilities that reported

73% Completeness at health facility level. 88% at LGA level.

73% Timeliness at health facility level. 88% at LGA level.

