Borno State Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response (IDSR) Nigeria Emergency Response W17 2019 (Apr 22 - Apr 28)
from World Health Organization, Government of Nigeria
Infographic
Published on 28 Apr 2019 — View Original
Surveillance | Performance Indicators
25 Number of LGAs* Number of LGAs that reported
270 Number of health facilities
222 Number of health facilities that reported
81% Completeness at health facility level. 92% at LGA level.
81% Timeliness at health facility level. 88% at LGA level.