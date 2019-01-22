Borno State Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response (IDSR) Nigeria Emergency Response W2 2019 (Jan 07-Jan 13)
A. Key indicators
Surveillance | Performance Indicators
25 Number of LGAs* Number of LGAs that reported
260 Number of health facilities
180 Number of health facilities that reported
68% Completeness at health facility level. 88% at LGA level.
68% Timeliness at health facility level. 88% at LG
The reporting of health facility level IDSR data is currently being rolled out across Borno State. Whilst this is taking place, some LGAs are continuing to report only at the level of local government area (LGA). Therefore, completenss and timeliness of reporting is displayed at both levels in this bulletin.
Alerts are based on 7 weekly reportable diseases in the national IDSR reporting format (IDSR 002) and 8 additional diseases/health events of public health importance in the IDP camps and IDP hosting areas.