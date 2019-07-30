Borno State Health, WASH & Nutrition - KAP Survey Report - Integrated Humanitarian Assistance to North-East Nigeria Project (October 2018)

This research document, together with all attachments, includes non-public, proprietary and confidential information that shall be used solely for the business purpose for which it is disclosed: the evaluation of this proposal by the funder. This proprietary and confidential information shall not be used or disclosed — in whole or in part, whether directly or indirectly — for any other purpose. This restriction does not prohibit the use or disclosure of information which is now, or subsequently enters the public domain, which the funder can demonstrate by written record was already in their possession, which was obtained from a third party lawfully in possession of the information and not subject to any obligation of confidence, or which FHI 360 agrees in writing is not proprietary and confidential information.

Abstract

The ongoing conflict in north east Nigeria continues to increase population displacement thereby worsening the existing precarious situation. With protracted conflict (now in its ninth year), the affected populations continue to be deprived of essential health, nutrition and WASH services.

This increasing vulnerability is taking a toll on expectant mothers, infants and young children, leading to an increased risk of morbidity and mortality.

FHI 360 conducted a KAP survey in Ngala, Dikwa and Banki to determine the knowledge, attitudes to, and practices of IYCF in Emergency and to ascertain other health and WASH indices.

A cross sectional study was done where 287 respondent’s caregivers with children 0-23 months were surveyed using quantitative methods. Participants of the focus group discussions were pregnant and lactating women and mothers and grandmother with children less than 24 months.

Data was collected using the open data kit and was analyzed using SPSS 21.

Results showed a timely initiation of breastfeeding at 84.3%, an exclusive breastfeeding rate of 33% and a minimum dietary diversity of 22.9%. 73.4% respondents practiced acceptable health seeking behavior, 80.4% had adequate knowledge of prevention and control of common rural ailments, 93% of respondents had daily access to water, 48.8% were not satisfied with the sanitation infrastructure while 87.4% had an acceptable knowledge of hygiene promotion activities

There is need to sustain and scale up ongoing interventions in survey sites. More SBCC options should be explored and community awareness and inter-sectoral collaboration should be strengthened.