Borno - Education: Assessment of Hard-to-Reach Areas in Northeast Nigeria, December 2019

Overview

The continuation of conflict in Northeast Nigeria has created a complex humanitarian crisis, rendering sections of Borno state as hard to reach. To address information gaps facing the humanitarian response in Northeast Nigeria and inform humanitarian actors on the demographics of households in hard-to-reach areas of Northeast Nigeria, as well as to identify their needs, access to services and movement intentions, REACH has been conducting a monthly assessment of hard-to-reach areas in Northeast Nigeria since November 2018.

Using its Area of Knowledge (AoK) methodology, REACH remotely monitors the situation in hard-to-reach areas through monthly multi-sector interviews in accessible Local Government Area (LGA) capitals with the following typology of Key Informants (KIs):

KIs who are newly arrived internally displaced persons (IDPs) who have left a hard-to-reach settlement in the last 3 months

KIs who have had contact with someone living or having been in a hard-to-reach settlement in the last month (traders, migrants, family members, etc.)

Selected KIs are purposively sampled and are interviewed on settlement-wide circumstances in hard-to-reach areas, rather than their individual experiences. Responses from KIs reporting on the same settlement are then aggregated to the settlement level. The most common response provided by the greatest number of KIs is reported for each settlement. When no most common response could be identified, the response is considered as ‘no consensus’. While included in the calculations, the percentage of settlements for which no consensus was reached is not displayed in the results below.

Results presented in this factsheet, unless otherwise specified, represent the proportion of settlements assessed within a LGA. Findings are only reported on LGAs where at least 5% of all settlements in the respective LGA have been assessed.

The findings presented are indicative of broader trends in assessed settlements in December 2019, and are not statistically generalisable.

Assessment Coverage

386 Key Informants interviewed

194 Settlements assessed

11 LGAs assessed

4 LGAs with 5% or more coverage